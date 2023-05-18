Some heavy rain overnight; cooler Friday ahead

Severe weather unlikely for anybody in Kansas
Pockets of heavier rain into the overnight
Pockets of heavier rain into the overnight(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A good chance for rain and storms will continue for the area into the night and early Friday morning. Severe weather is unlikely, but storms are expected to have some heavy rainfall and a flood watch is out for northwest Kansas.

The areas that could get an inch of rain include western, central, and south central Kansas through Friday morning. The heaviest rain may actually be over by 8am Friday, but there will still be leftover showers for areas in central and eastern Kansas. Expect a cooler day with highs in the 60s and a north breeze that will be gusty throughout the afternoon.

The sky will clear Friday night and Saturday morning will start off with lows in the 40s. Some beautiful weather is on top for Saturday afternoon with light winds and highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be a tad warmer, but still most of Kansas will have light south winds.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Turning cloudy; showers and storms likely late. Wind: SE/NE 5-10. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: AM showers, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-25; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing. Wind: NE/N 5-10. Low: 49.

Sat: High: 74 Sunny.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 50 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 55 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 60 Turning mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 63 Turning mostly cloudy; isolated storms possible.

