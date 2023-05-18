Suspect uses ride share after burglary in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested two men on Wednesday after a burglary at a business in southwest Wichita.

Police said around 4:00 a.m., on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an alarm call at Dollar General, 1475 W. 31st St. S. They arrived to find 21-year-old Alejandro Avalos and 18-year-old Hilario Moran, both of Wichita, running from the business.

Moran was quickly apprehended at 30th and Martinson. Officers initiated a perimeter to contain Avalos. While he was hiding in the perimeter, Avalos called for a ride-share app to pick him up. Officers noticed the vehicle in the 3100 block of South Fern and witnessed Avalos enter the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped, and Avalos was arrested.

Through their investigation, police learned Avalos and Moran were attempting to break into the Dollar General when they broke the glass, and the alarm went off. Both were arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on the charges of burglary, interference with law enforcement, and criminal damage to property.

