Suspect uses ride share after burglary in SW Wichita

Wichita police arrested Hilario Moran and Alejandro Avalos following a burglary at southwest...
Wichita police arrested Hilario Moran and Alejandro Avalos following a burglary at southwest Wichita Dollar General on Wednesday.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested two men on Wednesday after a burglary at a business in southwest Wichita.

Police said around 4:00 a.m., on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an alarm call at Dollar General, 1475 W. 31st St. S. They arrived to find 21-year-old Alejandro Avalos and 18-year-old Hilario Moran, both of Wichita, running from the business.

Moran was quickly apprehended at 30th and Martinson. Officers initiated a perimeter to contain Avalos. While he was hiding in the perimeter, Avalos called for a ride-share app to pick him up. Officers noticed the vehicle in the 3100 block of South Fern and witnessed Avalos enter the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped, and Avalos was arrested.

Through their investigation, police learned Avalos and Moran were attempting to break into the Dollar General when they broke the glass, and the alarm went off. Both were arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on the charges of burglary, interference with law enforcement, and criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police responded early Wednesday to a shooting in north Wichita, near 17th and I-135.
Wichita police investigate early morning shooting
Wichita police and firefighters were called out to an apartment complex Wednesday morning after...
Car runs into apartment building in east Wichita
U.S. Department of Justice
Wichita man indicted for making threats against U.S. president
Rain should be widespread into Thursday evening.
Widespread rain and storms coming Thursday
Evergy's project to upgrade and replace an aging transmission line means some N. Wichita...
Homeowners asked to sell as Evergy upgrades transmission line in N. Wichita

Latest News

What the Tech?
What the Tech? Your personal voice
Wichita landscaping business violates Consumer Protection Act
Testing the Aqua Vault for Does It Work Wednesday
Does It Work? Aqua Vault
dry Kansas wheat
Kansas wheat crop falling well short of previous hopes due to drought