Target recalls nearly 5 million popular candles sold exclusively at retail chain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Citing laceration and burn hazards, Target on Thursday, May 18, announced a massive recall of popular candles. The retail chain said Threshold Glass Jar Candles come in jars that can break during use.

Target said it received 137 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use.

“Six injuries were reported, including lacerations and severe burns,” the retail giant reported.

In response, Target is recalling about 4.9 million candles, offering full refunds. The recalled candles were sold from August 2019 through March of this year.

You can find a full product list of recalled Threshold candles here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Target-Recalls-Nearly-Five-Million-Threshold-Candles-Due-to-Laceration-and-Burn-Hazards-Sold-Exclusively-at-Target.

