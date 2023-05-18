TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app

Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.

They argued in a legal complaint in federal court in Missoula that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.

They also say the state doesn’t have authority over matters of national security. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law Wednesday and said it would protect Montana residents’ private data and personal information from being harvested by the Chinese government.

The ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police responded early Wednesday to a shooting in north Wichita, near 17th and I-135.
Wichita police investigate early morning shooting
Wichita police and firefighters were called out to an apartment complex Wednesday morning after...
Car runs into apartment building in east Wichita
Evergy's project to upgrade and replace an aging transmission line means some N. Wichita...
Homeowners asked to sell as Evergy upgrades transmission line in N. Wichita
Cody McCormick.
Wichita man indicted for making threats against U.S. president
Rain should be widespread into Thursday evening.
Widespread rain and storms coming Thursday

Latest News

Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a shooting on North Dustin Avenue in...
Videos show gunman saying ‘kill me’ to onrushing officers in New Mexico rampage that killed 3
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site
Lucas artwork
Small Kansas town receives national art nomination
WATCH: What riding the Zambezi Zinger will look like at Words of Fun
WATCH: World’s of Fun offers virtual ride of new Zambezi Zinger