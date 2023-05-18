Where’s Shane? Rebel Boxing Club Knock Out Cancer
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The boxing gloves are going on at Rebel Boxing Club this morning because we’re learning about their upcoming Knock Out Cancer workout event.
For $10 you can jump into a HIIT boxing class, be entered to win a raffle, and help out a great cause.
You can find more information at facebook.com/events/s/knock-out-cancer/694721639325395.
