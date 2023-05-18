Wichita man faces additional charge in kidnapping case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man heard a new charge against him in Sedgwick County court on Thursday.

David Roark is now charged with sexual exploitation of a child. It’s in addition to 21 other counts that he faces which include kidnapping, child abuse and other sex offenses.

Roark is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old Arkansas girl in December. She was found inside a closet at a home in Wichita’s North Riverside neighborhood.

Investigators say Roark and the teen met online.

