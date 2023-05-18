Wichita man faces additional charge in kidnapping case

David Roark.
David Roark.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man heard a new charge against him in Sedgwick County court on Thursday.

David Roark is now charged with sexual exploitation of a child. It’s in addition to 21 other counts that he faces which include kidnapping, child abuse and other sex offenses.

Roark is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old Arkansas girl in December. She was found inside a closet at a home in Wichita’s North Riverside neighborhood.

Investigators say Roark and the teen met online.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police responded early Wednesday to a shooting in north Wichita, near 17th and I-135.
Wichita police investigate early morning shooting
Wichita police and firefighters were called out to an apartment complex Wednesday morning after...
Car runs into apartment building in east Wichita
Evergy's project to upgrade and replace an aging transmission line means some N. Wichita...
Homeowners asked to sell as Evergy upgrades transmission line in N. Wichita
Cody McCormick.
Wichita man indicted for making threats against U.S. president
Rain should be widespread into Thursday evening.
Widespread rain and storms coming Thursday

Latest News

Lucas artwork
Small Kansas town receives national art nomination
WATCH: What riding the Zambezi Zinger will look like at Words of Fun
WATCH: World’s of Fun offers virtual ride of new Zambezi Zinger
Classroom
Gov. Kelly vetoes portion of school funding bill
Target Recalls Nearly Five Million Threshold Candles Due to Laceration and Burn Hazards; Sold...
Target recalls nearly 5 million popular candles sold exclusively at retail chain