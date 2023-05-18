Wichita police arrest known gang member on felony charges after chase

Wichita police arrested a known gang member on felony charges after a brief chase Wednesday...
Wichita police arrested a known gang member on felony charges after a brief chase Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 20-year-old Wichita man described by police as a known gang member and a violent offender is in the Sedgwick County Jail after an attempted traffic stop and brief chase led to his arrest.

The Wichita Police Department said it arrested David Smith on charges of flee and elude and felon in possession of a firearm stemming from a flee and elude investigation. At about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers were conduction surveillance of a known location for Smith in the 2300 block of East Mossman when they saw him get into a white Chevy Impala and drive away, police said. This surveillance was connected with the investigation.

Officers attempted to stop Smith’s car, knowing he had a felony indictment warrant, police said. During a brief chase, police said Smith attempted to enter southbound Interstate 135 from 13th Street when, police said, “his vehicle became disabled.”

Police took Smith into custody soon after he fled on foot.

Police said officers recovered two handguns in Smith’s car and one more in the street where he ran.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

