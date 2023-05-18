Widespread showers and storms tonight into Friday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are waking up to a few showers and storms across (mainly northwest) Kansas. However, the risk of rain and storms will blossom later today and tonight.

A cold front sweeping across the state will interact with low level moisture, from the Gulf of Mexico, to produce scattered to numerous showers and storms. The best chance of storms into the afternoon will be along and north of I-70, followed by higher chances over central, and eventually south-central Kansas this evening and overnight respectively.

While the threat of severe weather is near zero, the rain will be heavy at times. Most of the state can expect to see between .50″ and an inch of rainfall, while areas along and south of highway 400 pick-up an inch or more of much needed moisture.

After the rain retreats on Friday morning, the weather promises to be cooler and quiet into the weekend. Lows in the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday will be replaced by amazing afternoons in the middle 70s alongside light winds and low humidity.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. High: 81.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms; then rain/thunder likely late. Wind: SE/N 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Morning showers/storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 72.

Sat: Low: 47. High: 74. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 77. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 56. High: 79. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 59. High: 80. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 60. High: 81. Partly cloudy; chance of storms.

