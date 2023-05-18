WATCH: World’s of Fun offers virtual ride of new Zambezi Zinger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Worlds of Fun on Thursday shared a video that offers thrill-ride fans a front-row seat on the park’s highly-anticipated rollercoaster, the Zambezi Zinger.

The Kansas City amusement park’s video shows the ride from the perspective of someone sitting in the front seat of the twisting and turning hybrid steel-wood thrill ride. The virtual ride comes a week ahead of an exclusive sneak preview of Zambezi Zinger to all Worlds of Fund passholders.

“Passholders will be among the first to ride before our newest coaster opens to the public on this very special night! In addition to being the first to ride Zambezi Zinger, you will also get to experience all your other favorite rides including MAMBA and Patriot,” Worlds of Fun said.

The ride opens to the general public next Friday, May 26.

