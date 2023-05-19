‘Baby shower’ at Wichita care facility organized to enrich seniors with dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A chance to invoke some of the most powerful human emotions came with a unique effort to combat cognitive decline and memory impairment in the form of a unique “baby shower” at a Wichita senior care community.

Pearl’s Memory Babies is an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of patients with Alzheimer’s. It does so by bringing lifelike dolls to patients, enriching them with an experience meant to evoke memories of when they had children.

Friday, Pearl’s Memory Babies visited Wichita Presbyterian Manor for a one-of-a-kind baby shower.

You can learn more about Pearl’s Memory Babies, including how it started and the eye-opening results from its visits on the organization’s website.

Those wishing to volunteer in efforts like Friday’s “baby shower” can reach out to Presbyterian Manor at 316-202-3676.

