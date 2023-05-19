Cowley County men’s tennis team wins 1st national title since 1991

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time since 1991, the Cowley College men’s tennis team sits alone atop the junior college tennis world. A news release from the university said the Tigers dominated the field at the NJCAA Division I Men’s Tennis National Championships in McKinney, Texas.

Cowley College said the Tigers wound up with seven national championships - two in doubles and five in singles - to cruise to the team title.

“With the tears of joy flowing from the players, this Tiger team will go down as one of the most dominant in the history of junior college tennis,” the college said in its news release.

Cowley Head Tennis Coach Manuel Raga and assistant, a former player for Cowley College, addressed what it meant for his team to break through with a dominant performance on the biggest stage of their college careers.

“It has taken an army of people to get to this point,” Raga said. “It was not just the guys on the court, it is hundreds of people that have supported us along the way. We knew all along it was ours to win; we just needed to make it happen. I am so proud of these guys.”

Sophomore Takeshi Taco led Cowley with national championships in singles and doubles play. For doubles, he partnered with Bruno Nhavene to win the title in No. 1 doubles. At No. 1 singles, Taco didn’t lose a set on his way to the individual crown.

“Other Tigers to capture singles titles on Friday were sophomore Boruch Skierkier (No. 2), freshman Bruno Nhavene (No. 3), freshman Reiya Komagata (No. 5), and sophomore Taiyo Hirano (No. 6),” Cowley College said. Sophomore Hanamichi Carvajal dropped a tough, three-set match at No. 4 singles against Tyler’s Nikola Keremedchiev 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 to finish as the national runner-up for a second straight year.

The Tigers’ other national title came from No. 3 doubles where the duo of Boruch Skierkier and reiya Komataga tore through the field, winning every set by at least three games.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com