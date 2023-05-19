Frustrations, questions raised with emergence of moths swarming Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A large emergence of moths raises a lot of questions, as well as frustrations. This week, a moth swarm at a Wichita community center caused enough of a nuisance to prompt organizers to move a planned event to another location. 12 News looked into how long the months are expected to stick around and what you can do to keep them out of your home.

Over the past few weeks, Kansans have been dealing with swarms of army cutworm moths. How and why are they looking to get inside?

“The moths are going to be most active during the nighttime hours. During the daylight, they find cracks and crevices to crawl into to hide from the light during the daytime hours,” K-State Research and Extension Ornamental Horticulture Agent Matt McKernan explained.

When it comes to keeping them away from your house, keep in mind that porchlights and lamps in your home have an opposite effect on moths as daylight does. McKernan said turning off exterior lights at night is one simple step you can take.

“If you can’t turn off exterior lights, replacing the white light bulbs with yellow bulbs also is going to reduce the number of insects and moths that are attracted to those lights that are left on,” McKernan said.

He said army cutworm moths, also known as Miller Moths, are expected to move west to the Rocky Mountains for the summer within the next two to four weeks.

