Governor veto on funding formula change a relief for rural Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas schools are waiting to see what, if anything, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach decides regarding Governor Laura Kelly’s use of a line-item veto on the budget for K-12 education.

Republican leadership in the Kansas House and Senate say the use of that on this bill is unconstitutional although its use was a relief for some small and rural Kansas districts to prevent a change in the school funding formula.

The current formula allows districts to use the higher of two previous years of enrollment to determine state aid. This is there to help districts facing declining enrollment – many in rural parts of the state – to address that and budget out a plan so the schools can be sustainable.

The item Kelly vetoed would have only allowed districts to use their current-or-previous-year enrollment. State data shows that would have cost some rural districts millions.

In southwest Kansas, the Fowler school district has carefully mapped out its future, building a partnership with neighboring district, Meade.

Fowler Schools Superintendent Jamie Wetig said with the current funding formula using the preceding two-year enrollment, it allows for a sustainable three-year plan.

“Our goal is to always keep a neighborhood school in Fowler open and that means a K-6 building,” Wetig said.

Without the veto, Wetig said the change in funding formula would derail that into a one-year plan.

“That then makes that agreement we entered into less appealing for the other district,” he said.

State data shows that Fowler would have seen a net decrease in general funds of about $427,000. Fowler is among 29 Kansas districts that would have seen a net decrease and it would have impacted the funding of about 100 districts.

“We’re not alone, we just were impacted the most,” Wetig said. “But our legislature needs to look at it and find a way to sustain our small and rural schools because they’re tied to our small and rural communities.”

Sen. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, chairs the K-12 Education Budget Committee in the Kansas Legislature. She justified the change.

‘We don’t want to fund empty school seats. We want to make sure the dollars get to where the kids are actually at,” she said.

Williams also said it’s a situation not only impacting rural districts. Urban schools are also seeing enrollment decreases and she contends that the governor’s veto will cause other schools to lose money.

“We have so many of our schools that are growing. They’re accepting new students but they’re not being paid for those students until next year,” Williams said.

However, for Wetig and Fowler Schools, the veto represents survival.

“Creates a little sense of hope. Momentum, motivation. The whole community is involved in this,” he said.

