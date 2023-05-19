More rain needed, but for now a nice weekend

Warmer with light winds this weekend
Warmer with light winds this weekend(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Beneficial rainfall will soon be over in Kansas as the latest cold front clears the area. Several areas in western and southern Kansas have had anywhere from 1-3 inches, but dry weather returns overnight and much of the weekend looks very quiet.

As high pressure slides in, the clouds get pushed out and low temperatures early Saturday will be down in the 40s. It won’t be record setting but certainly cooler than average for mid May. A sunny sky should prevail around the state with highs getting back into the 70s with light winds heading into the afternoon.

Look for a quiet day on Sunday with a few more clouds coming in from the west. There is a chance for some scattered showers or storms in southwest Kansas, but the chances of any widespread moisture look slim. High temperatures return to the mid and upper 70s to wrap up the weekend.

Next week looks like typical late May weather. Each day should have highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few storm chances will be possible in the west for Monday and Tuesday, but central and eastern Kansas may not see spotty storms until Tuesday/Wednesday. Severe weather appears unlikely for next week, but some heavy downpours are expected with any storms that develop.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers end, skies clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Sunny and pleasant. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Light winds. Low: 49.

Sun: High: 76 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 75 Low: 55 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 76 Low: 59 Increasing clouds; isolated PM/evening storms.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy; isolated PM/evening storms.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 62 Increasing clouds.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

