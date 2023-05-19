One person dead after overnight shootout with Kansas City police

A suspect died Friday morning following a shootout with Kansas City, Missouri, police officers...
A suspect died Friday morning following a shootout with Kansas City, Missouri, police officers on West Pennway Street.(KCTV5, Nathan Brennan)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Friday morning that one person died following a gunfire exchange with police officers.

According to law enforcement, the Kansas City Police Department had called troopers to assist with an incident involving a male and police officers firing shots at each other.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of West Pennway Street about 11:20 p.m.

The Highway Patrol stated police had learned of an armed person firing a weapon, and when they arrived, the individual had fired a gunshot inside a residence. The Highway Patrol added that while officers were at the scene, the person “fired within proximity of the officers,” prompting police to return fire.

MSHP stated the suspect was not struck by gunfire, and KCPD responded with SWAT members and a negotiations team for the person to surrender. The suspect fired again at the officers, who returned fire and struck him outside the house, the Highway Patrol said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, and the person’s name was not released, as of 5 a.m.

ALSO READ: Two dead, two injured in Thursday night KCK shooting

