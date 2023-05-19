Planned health care facilities in Wichita area receive millions in state funding

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Efforts to address health care needs in south-central Kansas (physical and mental) received a significant infusion of state funds. Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced $15 million for the joint Wichita State-KU biomedical campus. A planned state hospital in Sedgwick County will receive $25 million. Funds are available through federal COVID relief dollars.

The projects are different but feed into a larger goal of meeting the needs of healthcare talent and resources. The millions in funding is a key step to move the biomedical campus and state hospital projects to fruition.

With the hospital project, Sedgwick County leaders are eager to move forward with creating a state-run, 50-bed mental health facility within the county.

“We’re the biggest city, we’ve got the biggest issue,” Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said, referring to Wichita.

Dennis has been working on the effort to make the state hospital vision become reality for the last six years. He said a local hospital with a mental-health focus allows patients to get the care they need without taking them away from family.

“We want to make sure that we can serve them as well as we can, and by keeping them locally, we can have a lot of support that they would lose if we take them (a) two-to-three-hour drive away to Larned,” Dennis said.

He said a local facility could also help ease pressure on the Sedgwick County Jail.

“(There are) people in the jail right now that need a mental health evaluation at Larned and the minimum wait’s about nine to 12 months,” Dennis said.

The latest $25 million from the state adds on to $30 million already improved for a new-hospital project estimated to cost $50 million.

The joint Wichita State and KU biomedical campus received $15 million to expand healthcare education.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com