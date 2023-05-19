San Francisco officials are investigating if Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter Hotel’ plan broke laws

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022.
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco officials are investigating Twitter after six former employees allege that owner Elon Musk’s leadership team broke laws in turning the company’s headquarters into a “Twitter Hotel” for workers being pushed to stay up late to transform the social media platform.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that city officials are opening their latest investigation into the company that Musk took over late last year.

That’s after the ex-employees, including a former vice president of real estate, alleged in a lawsuit filed in a federal court in Delaware that Twitter didn’t pay them promised severance. Twitter is seeking to dismiss the case.

They also allege that Musk’s team ordered numerous changes to the company’s headquarters in a 1930s Art Deco building in downtown San Francisco that violated building codes. Those changes included disabling lights and adding locks that wouldn’t open during an emergency, according to the lawsuit.

One of the plaintiffs is Tracy Hawkins, Twitter’s former vice president of real estate and workplace, who was responsible for managing the company’s physical offices and leases. The lawsuit says Hawkins wasn’t initially opposed to Musk’s takeover but “was forced to resign when Elon Musk and his transition team insisted that she violate her professional ethics by causing Twitter to intentionally breach its leases and other contracts.” The lawsuit claims Musk refused to pay rent on the building.

This is not the first time San Francisco officials have tussled with Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October and gutted much of its workforce as he converted a part of the company’s headquarters into bedrooms.

Earlier this year, San Francisco building inspectors gave Twitter’s construction contractor two weeks to submit a corrected building use permit if the company wanted to keep using two conference rooms as bedrooms.

The city launched an investigation in December after Forbes reported on the beds, prompting owner Musk to lash out at San Francisco Mayor London Breed, even though there is no evidence she was involved in the inspection.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
Sheriff: 5 Sedgwick Co. deputies had sex with records employee, 3 resign
Evergy's project to upgrade and replace an aging transmission line means some N. Wichita...
Homeowners asked to sell as Evergy upgrades transmission line in N. Wichita
Kansas radio stations are reacting following a decision to remove the a-m dial from some new...
Kansas radio stations in a stir as AM dial removal sparks reaction from stations
Moth swarm in Wichita community building
Frustrations, questions raised with emergence of moths swarming Kansas
Wichita police arrested a known gang member on felony charges after a brief chase Wednesday...
Wichita police arrest known gang member on felony charges after chase

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks stall as Republicans ‘press pause,’ criticize White House
President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the...
Biden endorses jet training for Ukrainians as Zelenskyy is set to attend G7 summit
Jared Burger knew he needed to change his lifestyle when he weighed in at 675 pounds. He has...
‘I chose to live’: Musician loses nearly 500 pounds
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H....
Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He’s a Republican candidate for president