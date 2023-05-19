Schwan’s Company completes pizza plant expansion in Salina

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Schwan’s Company, a U.S. food producer, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the completion of a 400,000-square-foot expansion of its pizza manufacturing facility in Salina.

Company leaders joined government and civic officials in Salina, including Lt. Gov. David Toland, Sen. Jerry Moran and Rep. Tracey Mann, to mark completion of a project that took more than two years to complete.

Schwan’s Company, a subsidiary of South Korean food maker, CJ CheilJedang, said it is investing in the Salina facility to support its growth initiatives in the retail and food-service markets in the U.S. and abroad. In 2020, the company announced plans to expand its pizza plant and add approximately 225 jobs to the community. The project includes pizza-production lines capable of making 100 million pizzas a year, shipping and receiving docks, and office space.

Schwan’s first began operating a pizza plant in Salina in April 1970, when it acquired the Tony’s pizza brand and plant from a Salina businessman. Employees at the facility continue to produce Tony’s and Red Baron pizza for grocery stores nationwide, as well as pizzas for food-service venues such as schools.

