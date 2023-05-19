Schwan’s Company completes pizza plant expansion in Salina

Gov. Kelly enjoys Schwan's pizza at the company's expansion announcement on Nov. 3, 2022.
Gov. Kelly enjoys Schwan's pizza at the company's expansion announcement on Nov. 3, 2022.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Schwan’s Company, a U.S. food producer, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the completion of a 400,000-square-foot expansion of its pizza manufacturing facility in Salina.

Company leaders joined government and civic officials in Salina, including Lt. Gov. David Toland, Sen. Jerry Moran and Rep. Tracey Mann, to mark completion of a project that took more than two years to complete.

Schwan’s Company, a subsidiary of South Korean food maker, CJ CheilJedang, said it is investing in the Salina facility to support its growth initiatives in the retail and food-service markets in the U.S. and abroad. In 2020, the company announced plans to expand its pizza plant and add approximately 225 jobs to the community. The project includes pizza-production lines capable of making 100 million pizzas a year, shipping and receiving docks, and office space.

Schwan’s first began operating a pizza plant in Salina in April 1970, when it acquired the Tony’s pizza brand and plant from a Salina businessman. Employees at the facility continue to produce Tony’s and Red Baron pizza for grocery stores nationwide, as well as pizzas for food-service venues such as schools.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
Sheriff: 5 Sedgwick Co. deputies had sex with records employee, 3 resign
Evergy's project to upgrade and replace an aging transmission line means some N. Wichita...
Homeowners asked to sell as Evergy upgrades transmission line in N. Wichita
Kansas radio stations are reacting following a decision to remove the a-m dial from some new...
Kansas radio stations in a stir as AM dial removal sparks reaction from stations
Moth swarm in Wichita community building
Frustrations, questions raised with emergence of moths swarming Kansas
Wichita police arrested a known gang member on felony charges after a brief chase Wednesday...
Wichita police arrest known gang member on felony charges after chase

Latest News

A planned project to bring a Love's Travel Center to north Wichita is meeting opposition.
Neighbors speak up in opposition to proposed truck stop in N. Wichita
The WINDS Hotel is a renovated property that accompanies the nearby CrossWinds casino in Park...
Park City celebrates grand opening of hotel to accompany tribal casino
Lucinda's
Last-minute Mother’s Day gift buyers encouraged to shop local
A long line of vehicles lined up at an El Dorado McDonald’s Thursday morning, May 11, 2023, was...
Cars line up in drive thru for world record attempt at El Dorado McDonald’s