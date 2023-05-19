Wichita man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said 72-year-old Stephen Christman has been found safe.

The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 72-year-old Wichita man who’s been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Wichita police said Stephen Christman was las seen about 5:20 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of West 19th Street North.

“He left heading west on foot,” police said.

Police said Christman was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants and brown work boots. He stands about 5′3 and weighs about 130 pounds. He has gray hair and short-stubble facial hair.

Anyone who sees Christman or knows where he could be should call 911.

