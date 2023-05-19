Week of May 22: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are featuring jobs that focus on engineering along with an upcoming job fair.

MONDAY: Diesel Service Technician | Central Power Systems & Services | Wichita | $22 - $40 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or GED required. A technical school certificate in related field such as Automotive/Diesel Technology, or Welding/Fabrication preferred • A minimum of 2 years of related experience in manual fabrication from blue print specifications. Must have experience using both standard and metric measures | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12517926 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Disability, 401K. | Central Power Systems & Services has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Service Technician | Rusty Eck Ford | Wichita | $15 - $25 | Qualifications: • Certifications or Licenses as required by state law • Minimum of 2 years of experience in automotive repair or service; 4 or more years preferred • Driver’s License • Tools required to perform repairs and services | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12532065 | Benefits include: •Career Growth Opportunities, Medical, Dental coverage available after 2 month period, Paid Vacation, 401K. | Rusty Eck Ford has 1 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Lot Technician | RedGuard | Wichita | $18.50 - $24.14 | Qualifications: • 6+ months of construction-related experience • Ability to read a tape measure and practice basic arithmetic • Ability to obtain forklift or heavy equipment certification | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12531422 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance, Paid Time Off, Paid Holidays, 401K + Employer Match, Discount with the Greater Wichita YMCA. | RedGuard has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Electronics Technician Sr | El Dorado Correctional Facility | El Dorado | $18.26 | Qualification: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Valid Driver’s License • 3 years of experience in electronic repair • This position qualifies for a 10% correctional differential and a 30¢/hour trade skills differential bringing the realized pay to $20.38/hr | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12532146 | Benefits include: •Comprehensive Medical, Mental, Dental, Vision, and additional coverage, Sick & Vacation Leave, Work-Life Balance Programs: Parental Leave, Military Leave, Jury Leave, Funeral Leave, Paid State Holidays, Retirement and Deferred Compensation Programs. | El Dorado Correctional Facility has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Molding Technician | Silgan Dispensing Systems | Winfield | $23 - $30 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Perform Manufacturing Associate duties as required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12514278 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off, 401K. | Silgan Dispensing Systems has 13 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

