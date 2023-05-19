Wet end to work week

Rain and thunder through midday
timeline
timeline(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are waking up to rain and thunder, especially across south-central and southeast Kansas. Expect the rain to persist through midday before we dry-out this afternoon with slowly clearing skies.

Out the door temperatures in the 50s to around 60 degrees will only climb into the middle to upper 60s this afternoon, and a gusty breeze from the northeast will make it feel even cooler.

The weather pattern promises to be cooler than normal, and quiet into the weekend. Lows in the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday will be replaced by amazing afternoons in the middle 70s alongside light winds and low humidity.

Looking ahead… warmer weather, highs in the 80s, along with some humidity will lead to storm chances returning to the state late next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain/thunder through midday, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 65.

Tonight: Clearing and cool. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Sunny and pleasant. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 74.

Sun: Low: 49. High: 77. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 55. High: 78. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 58. High: 79. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 60. High: 82. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 62. High: 83. Partly cloudy; slight chance of storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

