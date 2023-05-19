WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The government is taking applications now for free or discounted internet services as part of President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Law. $65 billion dollars in the package is earmarked for funding an expansion of high-speed Internet access to all Americans.

What the Tech? Get internet discount

This program is called the Affordable Connectivity Program. An incentive by the White House to ensure every home has access to high-speed internet and a computer. And millions of people who qualify don’t even know about it.

The discounts are part of the $550 billion infrastructure law. The FCC has been working for a couple of years on ensuring every home has internet access.

Qualifying families can get a monthly $30 discount on internet services and a one-time $100 discount off a computer or tablet. For people living on tribal lands, the monthly discount is $75.

Who qualifies? Individuals with an annual income of less than $29,160 or $33,540 for Hawaii residents, or a family of four with a household income of less than $60,000, or $69,000 in Hawaii.

You also qualify if someone in your home receives benefits from Medicaid, SSI, WIC, Snap, or similar federal assistance programs.

The FCC is accepting applications now at “GetInternet.gov” where you can find other information. You’ll answer a few questions and may be asked to provide some documents if someone in your home participates in one of the federal programs.

Once approved, you’ll need to contact one of the participating internet providers. Most providers of both home and mobile internet are participating.

The FCC had a similar program during the early days of the pandemic and a lot of those funds were never claimed. So if you think you may qualify, the website is “GetInternet.gov”

