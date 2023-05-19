Wichita neighborhood questions citywide golf cart ban

As is, the city's ordinance doesn't allow golf carts on any city streets, even in neighborhoods where it would often seem safe.
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday posted a reminder on social media that it’s illegal to drive golf carts on city streets. This includes neighborhoods where it would often seem safe. But not all cities in the Wichita metro have the same laws. This leaves residents in one northwest Wichita neighborhood questioning why the the city’s law can’t be changed.

While Wichita traffic ordinances prohibit riding golf carts on streets, many in suburbs around Wichita, including Maize, Goddard, and most recently, Derby, allow golf carts, with certain restrictions. This leaves people in the Emerald Bay neighborhood, near 29th and Hoover, asking why Wichita can’t do the same.

Emerald Bay neighbors like driving their golf carts as an alternative mode of transportation in the neighborhood.

“It increases the sense of community. It makes the kids use the common areas a little more freely, “Emerald Bay resident Luis Rodriguez said.

In Emerald Bay, neighbors argue the golf carts actually make their streets safer.

“The community puts up signs about kids and speed limits. Generally people adhere to them and the golf carts just add a presence to it. It’s almost like a rolling speed limit sign Rodriguez said.

While a change to Wichita’s ordinance wouldn’t allow golf carts to go everywhere in town, like other communities where they are legal, there’s room to implement practical restrictions, neighbors contend.

“People know where they live and how it’s okay where they live,” Rodriguez said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

