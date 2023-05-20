Comeback complete: Shocker softball stuns Nebraska, advances at Okla. State Regional

Wichita State Softball
Wichita State Softball(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023
STILLWATER. (KWCH) - With their backs against the wall, the Wichita State softball team found a way to fight back for a critical first-round win in the NCAA Tournament Stillwater, Okla. Regional. The second-seeded Shockers trailed No. 3-seed Nebraska 5-0 with two out in the bottom of the fifth inning. Shaking off recent offensive struggles, Wichita State dug down and found a way, winning 6-5. It was a wild ride until the final out.

Wichita State put together a two-run mini rally in the bottom of the fifth to get within striking distance. Trailing 5-2 into the bottom of the sixth, the bats really came alive.

A pinch-hit RBI single from Bailey Urban cut the score to 5-3 with nobody out. A wild pitch moved Taylor Sedlacek to third. A deep sacrifice fly by Krystin Nelson moved the Shockers within one with one out.

That’s when one of the nation’s best hitters delivered to tie it. Sydney McKinney delivered a double off the left-centerfield wall to score pinch runner Lainee Brown.

Lauren Lucas then put the Shockers over the top with an RBI single. Wichita State completed the improbable comeback, scoring six runs in 1 1/3 innings and were three outs away from advancing to face host Oklahoma State Saturday with a spot in the regional final on the line.

Those final three outs did not come easily. Nebraska loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh and appeared poised to push the game to at least one more half inning.

That’s when Sami Hood delivered the fielding play of the game in a contest full of clutch plays. Hood cleanly fielded a grounder and fired the ball home to get a force out by inches. The replay showed Shocker catcher, Brown, snag the ball in her mitt with her cleat on the plate a fraction of a second before the Nebraska runner’s foot touched the plate.

A harmless pop up ended the game and secured Wichita State’s incredible come-from-behind win. On the bump, Alex Aguilar earned the win, pitching five innings of relief. She allowed seven hits but only yielded one earned run.

