Fans, alumni celebrate ascent of Wichita State softball

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The road to the Women’s College World Series began Friday night for Wichita State softball. The second-seeded Shockers open their third consecutive NCAA Tournament not far from home in the Stillwater, Okla. Regional, No. 2 seed Wichita State plays third-seeded Nebraska in the first round

While the Shockers have their sights set on breaking through to an NCAA Tournament Super Regional and ultimately the Women’s College World Series June 1-9 in Oklahoma City, an easy drive from Wichita,

Friday, some fans gathered at Social Tap on the Wichita State University campus to cheer on arguably the best softball team in school history. Fans have high hopes for the club that entered the NCAA Tournament with a 43-10 record.

“It’s been really fun to watch them this season. They’ve bene absolutely crushing it, powerhouse of a team,” said Wichita State Professor Crystal Dozier. “We are super excited for them.”

The Shockers feel strong about their chances to go deep in the postseason in large part for having already beaten regional host, Oklahoma State, twice. Wichita State first has to get by a strong Nebraska team. Wichita State fan Jeff Koch expects the NCAA Tournament opener to be emotional for him as he’s a University of Nebraska alum.

Koch said his daughter is a Wichita State student and he’s enjoyed watching the Shockers this spring.

“It’s been a great run, some good power hitting and it’s been a great team,” He said.

While there may be added pressure for the Shockers to go farther this season, the fans say they just want to see the team play well and see how far that can take them.

“That would be great to see them in the College World Series. I just want to see these girls go as far as they can,” Dozier said.

