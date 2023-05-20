Man arrested for toddler’s fentanyl toxicity death

26-year-old Calvin Vick was arrested Thursday following an investigation into the 2022 death of...
26-year-old Calvin Vick was arrested Thursday following an investigation into the 2022 death of a 22-month-old boy.(Wichita Police Department)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has arrested 26-year-old Calvin Vick on murder charges following an investigation into the 2022 death of a 22-month-old boy.

The toddler died on June 21, 2022, after arriving at a hospital unresponsive. At that time, police didn’t know how he died.

Recent lab results show that he died from fentanyl toxicity, WPD said.

A warrant was issued for Vick’s arrest on Wednesday, WPD said. He was arrested without incident on Thursday.

The case has been sent to the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office.

