Man arrested for toddler’s fentanyl toxicity death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has arrested 26-year-old Calvin Vick on murder charges following an investigation into the 2022 death of a 22-month-old boy.

The toddler died on June 21, 2022, after arriving at a hospital unresponsive. At that time, police didn’t know how he died.

Recent lab results show that he died from fentanyl toxicity, WPD said.

A warrant was issued for Vick’s arrest on Wednesday, WPD said. He was arrested without incident on Thursday.

The case has been sent to the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office.

