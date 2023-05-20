Mild Sunday, late day storms western Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that nice weather will continue on Sunday before rain chances return into the week ahead.

It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 40s to near 50. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible across far western Kansas during the late afternoon and evening. This activity will continue to move across southwest Kansas later into the night. The threat of severe weather will remain low.

Showers will linger on Monday across southern Kansas with some activity possibly moving through the Wichita area. It will be another mild day with highs in the 70s.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible for the rest of the week across the state, but the overall chance will remain low as activity will remain spotty.

Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 70s to near 80 for the week ahead, but it will get warmer for the Memorial Day weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 48

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 77

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 54

Mon: High: 76 Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Tue: High: 76 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 61 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.