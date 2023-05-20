Mild Sunday, late day storms western Kansas

Highs in the 70s
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that nice weather will continue on Sunday before rain chances return into the week ahead.

It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 40s to near 50. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible across far western Kansas during the late afternoon and evening. This activity will continue to move across southwest Kansas later into the night. The threat of severe weather will remain low.

Showers will linger on Monday across southern Kansas with some activity possibly moving through the Wichita area. It will be another mild day with highs in the 70s.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible for the rest of the week across the state, but the overall chance will remain low as activity will remain spotty.

Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 70s to near 80 for the week ahead, but it will get warmer for the Memorial Day weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 48

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 77

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 54

Mon: High: 76 Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Tue: High: 76 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 61 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
Sheriff: 4 Sedgwick Co. deputies had sex with records employee, 2 resign
Moth swarm in Wichita community building
Frustrations, questions raised with emergence of moths swarming Kansas
Andale Lady Indian #4 Jenna Kuepker shoots a free throw. The McPherson Lady Bullpups defeated...
1-and-1 FTs to be eliminated in high school basketball next season
People living in the Emerald Bay neighborhood in NW Wichita question a city ordinance that says...
Wichita neighborhood questions citywide golf cart ban
Kansas radio stations are reacting following a decision to remove the a-m dial from some new...
Kansas radio stations in a stir as AM dial removal sparks reaction from stations

Latest News

Warmer with light winds this weekend
More rain needed, but for now a nice weekend
timeline
Wet end to work week
Pockets of heavier rain into the overnight
Some heavy rain overnight; cooler Friday ahead
Rainfall Forecast for tonight into Friday
Widespread showers and storms tonight into Friday morning