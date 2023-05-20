Quiet weather and mild temperatures this weekend

Highs in the 70s today and Sunday
Quiet and stable weather this weekend
Quiet and stable weather this weekend(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stable weather is expected in the wake of the weather system that brought beneficial rainfall to Kansas on Thursday and Friday.

Despite the rain, much of Kansas remains in a drought, with about 30-40% still in an exceptional drought. The weekend will remain dry with mild temperatures in the 70s each day. Rain chances will return to western Kansas on Sunday afternoon/evening. The weather pattern almost looks “summer-like”, meaning chances of late day showers and storms in the week ahead. Most of this activity will be hit or miss and unorganized, so the severe weather threat will be minimal. Highs will remain in the 70s through Tuesday with 80s returning towards the end of the week. As we head into Memorial Day weekend, storm chances return for Saturday and again Memorial Day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and pleasant. Wind: N 5-10. High: 72.

Tonight: Evening clouds, then mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny and pleasant. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 53.

Mon: High: 75 Partly cloudy,isolated showers and storms through the afternoon/evening.

Tue: High: 76 Low: 59 Increasing clouds; isolated PM/evening storms.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 60 Increasing clouds.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy, isolated evening storms possible.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

