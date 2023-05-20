YouTuber Hank Green shares cancer diagnosis

Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.
Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - YouTuber Hank Green revealed that he is battling cancer.

The 43-year-old announced his diagnosis with Hodgkin lymphoma in a video Friday morning saying he was diagnosed with the disease after noticing enlarged lymph nodes.

Green said the cancer is considered very treatable.

In a Twitter post, he said he started his first session of chemotherapy soon after the video was released.

Green, who gained popularity through a collaborative YouTube channel with his brother called “Vlogbrothers,” said he is not yet sure how his diagnosis will affect his work.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a form of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year relative survival rate for all patients diagnosed with the disease is around 89%.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
Sheriff: 4 Sedgwick Co. deputies had sex with records employee, 2 resign
Moth swarm in Wichita community building
Frustrations, questions raised with emergence of moths swarming Kansas
People living in the Emerald Bay neighborhood in NW Wichita question a city ordinance that says...
Wichita neighborhood questions citywide golf cart ban
Andale Lady Indian #4 Jenna Kuepker shoots a free throw. The McPherson Lady Bullpups defeated...
1-and-1 FTs to be eliminated in high school basketball next season
Kansas radio stations are reacting following a decision to remove the a-m dial from some new...
Kansas radio stations in a stir as AM dial removal sparks reaction from stations

Latest News

Alexandra Fountaine, a medical student at Ohio University, poses for a picture in front of the...
More states are requiring patients to give consent for medical students performing pelvic exams
Frank Spatara
Police: Ohio man charged for shooting at another car while driving drunk
FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.
Oklahoma prisons locked down following unspecified incident in northeastern Oklahoma
The funeral was held for Jordan Neely, the street artist who was strangled on a subway train.
Funeral held for New York City subway rider Jordan Neely