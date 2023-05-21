1 critically injured in Old Town shooting; WPD ‘working on locating’ suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one woman with life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday near 1st and Washington. The victim — a 19-year-old woman — was shot twice, WPD said. One shot hit her neck and the other hit her shoulder.

The suspect is 19-year-old La’Niha Banks, who was seen fleeing the scene in a red 2014 Buick Lacrosse with a temporary tag.

WPD’s initial investigation found that a fight led up to the shooting. The victim was trying to break up the fight, which involved a friend of hers and Banks. The victim did manage to break up the fight, but while driving away, Banks pulled out a handgun and began firing. There were four other people in the car with the victim.

One witness, Savanna Harris, said that she and her friends hid behind some nearby bushes just before the gunfire started.

“All of the sudden we heard, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop,’” Harris said. “I’m telling you, I hit the ground so fast — I’ve never hit the ground so fast in my entire life.”

Another car was hit by the gunfire, which caused the driver to run into a pole. She was not injured.

Banks is wanted on one count of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, five counts of aggravated assault, and one count of aggravated battery.

WPD spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said the department is seeking the public’s help in finding Banks.

“We’re still working on locating her,” Rebolledo said. “Do we have leads? Yes. We’ll have to check with family members and friends. We don’t have a specific lead, but we have several we’re pursuing.”

Banks is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim was still in critical condition as of 11 a.m. Sunday, Rebolledo said.

