Artemis II crew joins Moran on Capitol Hill to discuss upcoming mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As lift-off draws ever closer, the crew of Artemis II took to Capitol Hill recently to discuss the importance of the space mission.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Friday, May 19, he and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) welcomed the Artemis II astronauts to Capitol Hill to discuss the importance of the missions. Also joining the astronauts included NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Canadian Space Agency President Lisa Campbell.

“The Artemis II crew represents the next step in cementing America’s leadership in space exploration while inspiring the next generation of astronauts, engineers, and scientists,” Moran said. “This week, Sen. Shaheen and I had the honor of welcoming the crew, the NASA Administrator and leadership from the Canadian Space Agency to the United States Senate. The Artemis missions will further scientific discovery, create new economic benefits and deepen our alliances across the globe.”

The Senator noted that Artemis II will be the first crewed flight to test the Orion spacecraft which will launch on the Space Launch System rocket. The mission is currently scheduled to lift off no earlier than November 2024 for a 10-day mission to orbit the moon. During the mission, crew members will confirm all spacecraft systems operate as intended with the crew aboard in the actual deep-space environment. He said the mission will pave the way for future lunar surface missions - including Artemis III in late 2025.

“As the Chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee that funds NASA, it is an honor to host the Artemis II astronauts this week,” Shaheen noted. “I believe that setting and achieving ambitious targets as we return to the Moon and prepare to send humans to Mars is critical. We cannot take our continued U.S. leadership in space for granted when our global competitors, including China, are investing heavily in scientific and technological innovation. Ranking Member Moran and I have, on a bipartisan basis, fought to ensure that NASA has the resources to keep the Artemis missions on track. These missions demonstrate continued American leadership in the final frontier and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders to look up and dream big.”

As Ranking Member of the Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee, Moran said he crafts bills to allow resources for key federal programs and agencies - including NASA.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.