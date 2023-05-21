City of Wichita opens temporary location for the Westlink Branch Library

City Of Wichita
City Of Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to Westlink’s remodel and expansion project, the City of Wichita is opening a temporary location for the Westlink Branch Library.

The City said the main location has been closed since May 6 to allow crews to begin renovations. The temporary location opens on May 22 and is located at 7011 W. Central.

The City said staff will continue to operate at the temporary location for at least 12 months while the construction project takes place.

