Mild Monday, isolated storms western Kansas

Highs in the 70s
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue into the week ahead with isolated storm chances.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible across western Kansas this evening. Later tonight, activity will shift into southwest Kansas. The threat of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s. Isolated showers and storms will continue across portions of western Kansas throughout the day. Again, the threat of severe weather will remain low.

There could be a few more isolated storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the overall rain chance will remain low, and most locations will remain dry.

Storm chances may begin to increase by late this week and into the Memorial Day weekend. The specifics on which day has the highest chance and the timing of storms remains uncertain this many days away, so be sure to check back for updated forecasts as we get closer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 54

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 76

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 58

Tue: High: 77 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 58 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy with isolated storms.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 61 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

