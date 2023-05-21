Shooting at Kansas City nightclub kills 3, injures 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, left three people dead and two more injured early Sunday morning.

It happened at Klymax Lounge, a nightclub located at 4244 Indiana Avenue, at 1:25 a.m. Sunday. Multiple officers from KCPD responded to the scene, with the first officers arriving at 1:26 a.m.

There, officers found five victims they all believed to be adults. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other three were transported by EMS to the hospital. One of the dead victims was located outside the lounge and the second was located inside the business.

KCPD said one of the victims taken to the hospital was pronounced dead a short time after arriving there.

Police said one victim at the hospital remains in critical condition and the other victim is considered stable.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel have responded to the scene and will be processing the scene to recover any evidence and speak to potential witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided that leads to an arrest in the case.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

