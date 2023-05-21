“Summer-like” weather pattern developing this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather pattern is transitioning and starting to look a lot like Summer.

It’s always a struggle in the weather center as we can see there’s a chance of thunderstorms (mainly garden variety) every day- however we don’t like to flood the 7-10 day forecast with storm icons that look ominous. That said, the pattern we are moving towards has more humidity and temperatures warming above normal for late May and early June. It also means, no strong frontal systems moving through Kansas and the jet stream winds aloft are weak/light. This end result; storms could develop just about anywhere during the afternoon and early evening hours in the upcoming week. Fortunately, the weak jet stream tells us that the odds of organized storms and severe weather remain fairly low. Those are words I rarely get to say in late May and early June, which defines the “normal” peak of severe weather season across the Plains.

A nice day today with a few late day showers and storms across western Kansas. These storms will produce some locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, however severe storms are not anticipated at this time. Expect storms to develop after 4pm and move slowly eastward this evening, falling apart after midnight. This same scenario may unfold numerous times this week.

Highs today through Wednesday will be in the 70s to near 80. Beyond Wednesday temperatures will get warmer and humidity will be increasing too. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 by Memorial Day weekend with scattered showers and storms in the forecast.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 77

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 54

Tomorrow: Isolated showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 76

Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers and rumbles. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 59

Tue: High: 76 Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and a few rumbles.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 59 Partly cloudy, late day isolated showers/storms.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 61 Partly cloudy, overnight isolated showers/storms.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 63 A few morning showers and storms, then partly cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy and breezy; a few storms overnight.

Memorial Day: High: 89 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

