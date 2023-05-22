2 arrested in connection to body found in Salina this month

Johnathon Mullen (left) and Kelly Luthi.(Salina Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina police say they have arrested two people in connection to a man who was found dead earlier this month.

After Jason Latham’s days-old body was found on May 8, police investigated his death as suspicious, eventually concluding it was a homicide. Monday, they announced they’ve arrested Johnathon Mullen and Kelly Luthi. Both were charged on May 19 of first-degree murder, and Luthi was also charged with aiding and abetting.

Latham’s body was discovered by a fellow citizen on May 8. Later that week, an autopsy was completed, with toxicology reports pending.

The police announcement Monday did not indicate a cause of death.

