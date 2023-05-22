8 injured in crash north of downtown

Crash at Murdock and Washington.
Crash at Murdock and Washington.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:05 p.m.: Police say a driver going eastbound lost control of a vehicle after losing a tire. The vehicle skidded over into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle going west.

The eastbound vehicle rolled. Each vehicle had four people inside, and all eight people were hospitalized. The crash happened at around 11:55 a.m.

Several people suffered serious injuries, but there were no critical or life-threatening injuries. Police are still working to determine the cause and details of the crash, including whether speed played a factor.

Two small children were involved in the crash, ages 4 and 6 months, approximately. Police said they hope to have the road open later this afternoon.

Two people were critically injured in a crash at Murdock and Washington late Monday morning.

The crash happened just before noon and involved multiple vehicles, one of which was a rollover.

There were several other injuries, but two were classified as “code red” critical injuries.

