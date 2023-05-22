2 missing boys found dead in separate rivers, police say

Two boys reported missing last week were found dead in two separate Manhattan rivers.
Two boys reported missing last week were found dead in two separate Manhattan rivers.(New York Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Two boys in New York reported missing last week were found dead in two separate rivers, according to police.

The 11-year-old and 13-year-old boys were both seen together in Harlem between May 13 and May 13.

Authorities said both of the boys were believed to be friends. Police said they connected the two missing cases to one another.

The boys’ bodies were found over two miles apart from one another.

The New York Police Department said the investigations into their deaths remain ongoing.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for each of the boys, according to a NYPD spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita State Softball
Comeback complete: Shocker softball stuns Nebraska, advances at Okla. State Regional
Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
Sheriff: 4 Sedgwick Co. deputies had sex with records employee, 2 resign
Moth swarm in Wichita community building
Frustrations, questions raised with emergence of moths swarming Kansas
The Wichita Police Department is looking for 19-year-old La'Niha Banks in connection to a...
1 critically injured in Old Town shooting; WPD ‘working on locating’ suspect
26-year-old Calvin Vick was arrested Thursday following an investigation into the 2022 death of...
Man arrested in connection to toddler’s fentanyl toxicity death

Latest News

FILE - Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad...
8-year-old girl sought medical help 3 times on day she died, US immigration officials say
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, stands ready for launch to the...
SpaceX launches Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station
Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at...
Brooks Koepka delivers another major performance to win PGA
This school year, she’s among nearly 90 students from 15 area schools spending a lot of time in...
High school students seeing their future in healthcare through Wesley observation program