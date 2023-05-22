21-year-old drowns swimming in lake on vacation, authorities say

FILE - At a lake in Iowa, Alexander Glover tried to swim back to the boat but got tired and...
FILE - At a lake in Iowa, Alexander Glover tried to swim back to the boat but got tired and slipped under the surface of the water.(MGN Online / pxhere)
By KTIV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAKE OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man drowned while vacationing at a lake in Iowa Saturday afternoon, according to the Arnold’s Park/Okoboji Dive Team.

The dive team said Alexander Glover from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, jumped off a boat to swim, and the boat started to drift away.

Glover tried to swim back to the boat but got tired and slipped under the surface of the water.

According to a press release, family members tried to throw him a rope, but he was unable to get to it.

A kayaker in the area saw Glover and was able to dive down and bring him to the surface.

Authorities said family members immediately began CPR until emergency personnel arrived. Glover was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to officials, the lake temperature was 57 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lake was about 13 feet deep where Glover was recovered.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department is looking for 19-year-old La'Niha Banks in connection to a...
1 critically injured in Old Town shooting; WPD ‘working on locating’ suspect
A shooting at a Kansas City nightclub left three people dead and two more injured.
Shooting at Kansas City nightclub kills 3, injures 2
The suspect, identified by police as a 34-year-old “transient,” faces possible charges of...
Good Samaritans help police find van stolen with 2 kids inside
Rachel Denis Joseph, 45, was charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest.
Woman tried to drown kittens in a bathtub, deputies say
Moth swarm in Wichita community building
Frustrations, questions raised with emergence of moths swarming Kansas

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
Avoid those hidden fees from banks
How to avoid costly unexpected bank fees
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
Judge enters not guilty plea for suspect in stabbing deaths of 4 college students in Idaho
Sean Martin Reece
Stabbing suspect turns himself in to Lawrence Police for questioning