Former Hutchinson police officer sentenced for various sexual assaults at city parks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Hutchinson police officer will spend the next two decades in prison.

Todd Allen was sentenced to 23 and a half years in prison for crimes including rape, kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child.

Last month, Allen pleaded guilty to 12 felony counts and five misdemeanors in connection with a series of sexual assaults reported in city parks from 2012 to 2018. Allen was an officer with the HPD during that six-year stretch.

On Monday, Allen’s attorney asked for departure from his sentence, given no prior criminal record and his relationship with the community - but the judge declined the request.

Prosecutors said Todd Allen used his position to prey on his victims. Reno County Senior Attorney Kimberly Rodebaugh read some statements from some of those victims during the sentencing.

“Big crowds or being out late at night make me avoid taking walks, or going to a park, or watching the sun go down. I get high anxiety out late at night, I don’t like camping or the normal activities I used to do. I used to be outgoing, now, I’m more introverted,” read one victim’s statement.

Another focused on the search that continued by the Hutchinson Police Department.

“I can’t help wondering how many hours, how many nights, that your colleagues, with your knowledge, doing surveillance in parks, and you knew that,” said another witness.

Before being taken into custody, Allen apologized for his actions.

“I accept full responsibility, and I’m deeply sorry for the hurt that I caused,” he said.

Allen will serve out his sentence at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com