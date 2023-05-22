Garden City man arrested, accused of aggravated kidnapping, rape

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a man on Monday following an aggravated kidnapping investigation. Police said Jose David Garcia-Escobar, 33, faces multiple charges from the incident.

Around 5:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the north part of Garden City, where they met with a woman who said she had been taken by force from her residence and strangled by Garcia-Escobar, who she knows. Officers learned Garcia-Escobar allegedly entered the woman’s residence without permission, pulled her out of her home, and drove to his home. Through further investigation, Garcia-Escobar allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted the woman before driving her home.

Garcia-Escobar was later located and taken into custody. He was booked into the Finney County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and rape.

