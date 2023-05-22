Garden City man arrested, accused of aggravated kidnapping, rape

Garden City police arrested 33-year-old Jose Escobar on Monday for aggravated kidnapping, burglary and rape.(Finney County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a man on Monday following an aggravated kidnapping investigation. Police said Jose David Garcia-Escobar, 33, faces multiple charges from the incident.

Around 5:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the north part of Garden City, where they met with a woman who said she had been taken by force from her residence and strangled by Garcia-Escobar, who she knows. Officers learned Garcia-Escobar allegedly entered the woman’s residence without permission, pulled her out of her home, and drove to his home. Through further investigation, Garcia-Escobar allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted the woman before driving her home.

Garcia-Escobar was later located and taken into custody. He was booked into the Finney County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and rape.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

