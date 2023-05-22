Hit and miss rain potential this week

Highest chances will be in southwest Kansas
Hit and miss rain and thunder this week.
Hit and miss rain and thunder this week.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chances for rain will be off and on throughout the week, but the favored area will be western Kansas for the majority of the rain. Farther east, chances are much lower of any widespread rain.

Severe weather concerns are at a minimum this week as upper level winds remain very light, the chances of large hail and strong wind gusts appear to be near zero with any afternoon or evening storms that fire up. As for temperatures, don’t expect to see any significant changes in the coming days. Much of the state through the week will have highs in the 70s, but some locations may have low 80s (especially north central and northeast Kansas).

As we head toward the holiday weekend, storm chances will once again be favored in western Kansas. Highs will be a mix of 70s and 80s with a southeast breeze for most of the long weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 58.

Wed: High: 80 Partly cloudy; an isolated late day shower or storm possible.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 59 Turning mostly cloudy; a few evening storms.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 61 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 61 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department is looking for 19-year-old La'Niha Banks in connection to a...
1 critically injured in Old Town shooting; WPD ‘working on locating’ suspect
Crash at Murdock and Washington.
8 injured in crash north of downtown
A shooting at a Kansas City nightclub left three people dead and two more injured.
Shooting at Kansas City nightclub kills 3, injures 2
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$150 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
Johnathon Mullen (left) and Kelly Luthi.
2 arrested in connection to body found in Salina this month

Latest News

What's Next
Scattered rain chances return this week
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Mild Monday, isolated storms western Kansas
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Mild Sunday, late day storms western Kansas
Warmer with light winds this weekend
More rain needed, but for now a nice weekend