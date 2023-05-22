Hit and miss rain potential this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chances for rain will be off and on throughout the week, but the favored area will be western Kansas for the majority of the rain. Farther east, chances are much lower of any widespread rain.

Severe weather concerns are at a minimum this week as upper level winds remain very light, the chances of large hail and strong wind gusts appear to be near zero with any afternoon or evening storms that fire up. As for temperatures, don’t expect to see any significant changes in the coming days. Much of the state through the week will have highs in the 70s, but some locations may have low 80s (especially north central and northeast Kansas).

As we head toward the holiday weekend, storm chances will once again be favored in western Kansas. Highs will be a mix of 70s and 80s with a southeast breeze for most of the long weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 58.

Wed: High: 80 Partly cloudy; an isolated late day shower or storm possible.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 59 Turning mostly cloudy; a few evening storms.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 61 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 61 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.