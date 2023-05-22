Lawrence Police search for stabbing suspect, 1 injured

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawrence investigators are looking for help in locating Sean Martin Reese, a man they say tried to murder a woman late Sunday night.

LKPD responded to the 1300 block of Rhode Island at about 11:30 p.m. where they found a woman outside with several stab wounds. She was taken to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

Upon further investigation, police said the suspect may have placed explosives in the home. LKPD obtained a search warrant and called in the Leavenworth Bomb Squad to assist. Police also notified administrators at nearby Liberty Memorial Central Middle School during the night as a precaution, but the home was cleared before anyone arrived.

The devices found were described by search teams as homemade devices, consistent with larger-scale commercial fireworks, and were removed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reese is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785.843.TIPS.

