Man charged with second-degree in toddler’s fentanyl-related death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 22-month-old boy.

Wichita police have been investigating the toddler’s 2022 death and arrested 26-year-old Calvin Vick in connection to the case last Thursday.

Police said the child died on June 21, 2022, after arriving at a hospital unresponsive. At that time, investigators didn’t know how the toddler died, but recent lab results show his death was caused by fentanyl toxicity, according to the Wichita Police Department.

Vick was arrested on other charges including domestic battery, criminal threat, and kidnapping.

Vick is being held on a $100,000 bond. He’s set to appear back in court on June 16.

