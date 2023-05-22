Man pleads no contest, sentenced for threatening to kill Wichita mayor

Meredith Dowty is charged with criminal threat for threatening Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct last week after threatening to kidnap and kill mayor Brandon Whipple over a city mask mandate last year.

Meredith Dowty was sentenced to 24 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 30 days in jail for the misdemeanor offense.

In a preliminary hearing last June, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Dowty sent threatening messages directed at Whipple to former Wichita City Councilmember James Clendenin, who reported the texts to police. The texts included phrases like, “They should have their F’ing throats slashed ear to ear,” and “I swear to kill all enemies.” Later in the conversation, Dowty indicated that Whipple “has to deal with a hangman.”

Dowty was originally charged with three counts of criminal threat. His defense had argued that Dowty’s speech was protected by the First Amendment.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

