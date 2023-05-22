Memorial Day Weekend Events 2023

Memorial Day Weekend Events 2023(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready to honor and celebrate as Memorial Day Weekend approaches, offering a vibrant array of local events and activities that pay tribute to our fallen heroes. Whether you are looking to reflect, participate or simply enjoy, this weekend promises something for everyone in the spirit of the holiday to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Saturday, May 27 2023

Sunday, May 28 2023

Monday, May 29 2023

  • Memorial Day Concert | Botanica | 3:pm | Patriotic performance by the Delano Wind ensemble | McConnell AFB Color Guard | https://botanica.org/events/memorial-day/
  • Veterans’ Memorial Park Commemorative Ceremony | 11:am | Guest speaker | Color Guard | Rifle Detail Greenwood Cemetery Memorial Ceremony | Greenwood Cemetery | 11:am | Byron Barrientez | Tornado Alley Young Marines | Veterans of Foreign Wars | American Legion | 6231 W 47th St S Wichita KS 67215 | https://tinyurl.com/2p9cptda
  • Lakeview Cemetery Memorial Service | Lakeview Funeral Home | 10:am | Chief Master Sgt Sean J Smith from McConnell AFB | Flyover Jayhawk Wing of the Commemorative AFB | 12100 E 13th St
  • Resthaven Cemetery Memorial Service | Resthaven Cemetery | 11:am | Ron Estes | Col Bruce P Heseltine Jr from McConnell AFB | Flyover Jayhawk Wing of the Commemorative AFB | 11800 W Kellogg

