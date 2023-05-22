Memorial Day Weekend Events 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready to honor and celebrate as Memorial Day Weekend approaches, offering a vibrant array of local events and activities that pay tribute to our fallen heroes. Whether you are looking to reflect, participate or simply enjoy, this weekend promises something for everyone in the spirit of the holiday to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Saturday, May 27 2023

Free Admission to the Wichita Art Museum | 10:am to 5:pm | https://wam.org/

Asian Night Market | Riverfront Stadium | 5:pm to 10:pm | https://www.facebook.com/events/523157773335566/?ref=newsfeed&_rdr

A Jazz Night Out | Crown Uptown Theatre | 7:pm | https://www.crownuptown.com/

Park Run at the Exploration Place | 8:am | https://www.parkrun.us/explorationplace/

Sunday, May 28 2023

Free Admission to Old Cowtown Museum | 12:pm to 5:pm | https://www.oldcowtown.org/Pages/default.aspx

Free Admission to Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum | 1:pm to 5:pm | https://www.wichitahistory.org/

Movies in the park, “Shrek” | OJ Watson Park | 7:30pm | https://tinyurl.com/5e396xcp

Monday, May 29 2023

Memorial Day Concert | Botanica | 3:pm | Patriotic performance by the Delano Wind ensemble | McConnell AFB Color Guard | https://botanica.org/events/memorial-day/

Veterans’ Memorial Park Commemorative Ceremony | 11:am | Guest speaker | Color Guard | Rifle Detail Greenwood Cemetery Memorial Ceremony | Greenwood Cemetery | 11:am | Byron Barrientez | Tornado Alley Young Marines | Veterans of Foreign Wars | American Legion | 6231 W 47th St S Wichita KS 67215 | https://tinyurl.com/2p9cptda

Lakeview Cemetery Memorial Service | Lakeview Funeral Home | 10:am | Chief Master Sgt Sean J Smith from McConnell AFB | Flyover Jayhawk Wing of the Commemorative AFB | 12100 E 13th St

Resthaven Cemetery Memorial Service | Resthaven Cemetery | 11:am | Ron Estes | Col Bruce P Heseltine Jr from McConnell AFB | Flyover Jayhawk Wing of the Commemorative AFB | 11800 W Kellogg

