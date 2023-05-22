Scattered rain chances return this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we are waking up to a few showers and storms across (mainly southwest) Kansas and this part of the state will be the main focus for rain activity throughout the day today. Most areas around the state will see mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, including for us here in Wichita. Highs this afternoon around the state will be in the 70s with light winds from the South at 5-15mph.

This week will have an unsettled weather pattern with chances of rain/storms each and every day. Each day will NOT be a complete wash-out, and most of the shower/storm activity will be fairly isolated, especially today - Wednesday, so most areas will remain dry until late week.

Thursday into Memorial Day Weekend, we will see better chances of more numerous to widespread rain chances, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Don’t go cancelling any plans yet, but you will need to keep an eye to the sky this weekend!

As of now, the overall severe weather risk is fairly low this week, but we can’t rule out a couple stronger storms from time to time, so it’s important you stay updated to the forecast!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy and mild. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 54

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 57

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and mild. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 78

Wed: High: 81 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; isolated evening storms.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Fri: High: 78 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy with isolated storms.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

