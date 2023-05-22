Some homeowners in El Dorado are requesting help from the city after experiencing water issues

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - Some homeowners in El Dorado, Kansas have taken to social media after experiencing water issues over the past week.

The posts on Facebook mention complaints of the taste and smell of the city’s water. Tina Kiefer, a homeowner in El Dorado, said she realized something was wrong with the water at her family’s home a few days ago.

“Four days ago, the water started getting cloudier and had a fishy smell to it,” said Kiefer. “The taste changed drastically. It was a lot better before.”

The City of El Dorado announced Sunday the water is safe to drink. However, Kiefer said her family is drinking bottled water to be safe.

“We’ve been drinking bottled water and giving bottled water to our animals,” said Kiefer. “For cooking purposes and washing dishes, we’ve been using bottled water.”

The City of El Dorado said engineers will continue to monitor the water quality and will make gradual changes in the treatment. However, Kiefer said that’s not enough.

“They made a post but didn’t really explain why the issue arose, and how they plan on moving forward so this doesn’t happen again,” said Kiefer.

