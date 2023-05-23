3 arrested for weekend vandalism to Old Town museum

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Representatives for the Great Plains Transportation Museum in Old Town said police arrested three people accused of causing $10,000 in damage to the museum over the weekend.

Early Saturday night, the alleged vandals gained access to the museum’s equipment display near the Union Station platform level in Old Town. They allegedly damaged a locomotive, a passenger car, two cabooses and a converted passenger car used as a repair and fabrication shop. A window was also smashed.

The alleged vandals were seen by the operator of the Virtual Railfan Camera installed at the museum last year and apprehended by police. The camera operates 24/7 and is used to provide a view of trains passing the museum on tracks through downtown.

Museum reps say they will work on repairs to damaged equipment and replace the broken window, but the repairs could take some time.

