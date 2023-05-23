Andover YMCA water park opening Memorial Day weekend

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Get set to get wet. The Andover YMCA water park will reopen on Saturday, May 27.

The Andover Y said the water park’s first two weeks of operation will be for Y members only.

“We want you to experience our new water park features before anyone else. Non-members are invited to go to our three other water park locations at the North, South and Northwest Y branches during this time and purchase guest passes,” said the Y.

A tornado destroyed portions of the Andover YMCA on April 29, 2022. Among the greatest areas damaged was the water park.

“To our members who have stood by us and offered nothing but words of encouragement and support throughout the rebuilding process: THANK YOU! The completion of this first phase of our reopening plans is dedicated to you,” the Y said.

The water park will be open from 1-6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; and 1-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The Andover Y is offering a special deal for non-members who wish to take part in the water park’s opening. From May 22-June 5, pay nothing to join when you use promo code SUMMER at ymcawichita.org/join. Water park guest passes will be available starting June 12.

